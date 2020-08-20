Velveteen Dream Trends of Twitter, Fans Unhappy

Velveteen Dream trended on Twitter over the night, but not for the reason he would hope. A “#FireVelveteenDream” hashtag was started after Dream picked up a win against Finn Balor last night on NXT. Some fans are unhappy that Dream is being used in such a high capacity, or any capacity at all, after allegations were brought up against him. Several wrestlers were named during the “Speaking Out” movement over the summer and most of them were released from the company if not immediately then soon after. WWE has said since that they are taking all accusations very seriously, including the ones against Dream.
In a recent media call, Triple H said that nothing was found in the investigation and that they’d like to move past that now. He added that Dream was off TV because he was recently in a car accident and it had nothing to do with the allegations. Triple H brushed the topic off after saying they take it very serious and asked that they not talk about it anymore.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Update on Renee Young Leaving WWE, Recent Social Media Post She Made
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Former WWE Star Blasts Vince McMahon on Impact Wrestling
- Top WWE Stars Returning Soon?, Backstage News on Vince McMahon and the WWE ThunderDome Launch
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive