Velveteen Dream Trends of Twitter, Fans Unhappy

Velveteen Dream trended on Twitter over the night, but not for the reason he would hope. A “#FireVelveteenDream” hashtag was started after Dream picked up a win against Finn Balor last night on NXT. Some fans are unhappy that Dream is being used in such a high capacity, or any capacity at all, after allegations were brought up against him. Several wrestlers were named during the “Speaking Out” movement over the summer and most of them were released from the company if not immediately then soon after. WWE has said since that they are taking all accusations very seriously, including the ones against Dream.

In a recent media call, Triple H said that nothing was found in the investigation and that they’d like to move past that now. He added that Dream was off TV because he was recently in a car accident and it had nothing to do with the allegations. Triple H brushed the topic off after saying they take it very serious and asked that they not talk about it anymore.