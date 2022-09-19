Some good news for the Patrick Clark, formerly known as NXT superstar Velveteen Dream.

PW Insider reports that Clark’s court hearing for battery and trespassing have been canceled, and the case is believed to be closed. The allegations were that Clark had punched and bit an employee at a Florida gym on August 20th, an incident that was first revealed by TMZ.

The report states that the prosecutors in the case did not believe they had sufficient evidence against Clark to obtain a conviction, therefore the case was “not suitable for prosecution.”

However, Clark’s legal troubles are far from over. His arrest from the August 20th incident sparked a violation from a previous probation from an arrest that happened in November of 2021. On that night he was charged with possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence, and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle. He spent 25 days in jail and was officially released on September 13th.

