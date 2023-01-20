WWE will hold SmackDown from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight and will have over 10,000 fans in attendance for it.

One day prior to the show, the building had to be evacuated due to an ammonia leak, according to The Detroit News.

The venue’s basement was where the incident happened. Firefighters, a Hazmat specialist, and medical personnel were present. According to James Harris, the chief of community relations and public information officer for the Detroit Fire Department, two males who were close to the spill experienced chemical burns.

Both males received minor injuries treatment at a hospital after being taken there.

“The leak was contained by us. Little Caesars Arena did their due diligence. They went into action, and the situation will be mitigated shortly,” Harris said.