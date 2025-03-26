In a surprising and controversial decision, TNA has parted ways with Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerner, and several others.

Numerous TNA talents have expressed their shock, frustration, and disappointment over Kim’s departure. Over a dozen individuals within the company were taken aback by the news. According to one talent, this move solidified their decision to leave once their contract expired, while others admitted feeling uneasy about their job security.

Some sources stated they weren’t entirely surprised, citing Kim’s outspoken nature when it came to creative matters. She was known for voicing concerns and advocating for improvements, sometimes clashing with those in charge. One insider remarked that her willingness to push for a better product was exactly what one would want in her position. Kim was particularly vocal about enhancing the Knockouts division, especially following Scott D’Amore’s departure.

The backlash to Kim’s firing appears to be even more pronounced than that of D’Amore’s exit last year. While public reactions were strong, private sentiments were reportedly even more intense.

Both AEW and WWE sources anticipate significant interest in Kim’s future, with several individuals already pushing for her to be recruited. It has been confirmed that Kim intends to remain active in the wrestling industry.

A veteran TNA figure suggested that these departures signal a significant shift within Anthem’s leadership, particularly with the exits of D’Amore, Kim, and Josh Mathews, all long-standing names within the company. The frequent changes in TNA’s presidency and the conflicting leadership visions were also noted. According to insiders, TNA President Carlos Silva made the decision to let Kim go, citing only “changes” as the reasoning, which resulted in immediate backlash against him.

To fill the gap left by Kim, Tommy Dreamer has been assigned to a talent relations role, while Hunter Johnston, also known as Delirious, will take over creative duties. Dreamer will also continue to contribute on the creative side.

Outside of TNA, industry figures have been equally stunned by Kim’s firing, with many reaching out to her directly. Sources say Kim appears “determined” as she looks ahead to her next chapter.

Notably, Kim is not bound by a non-compete clause, meaning she is free to work with any wrestling promotion immediately.

