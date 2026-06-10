Rumors surrounding CM Punk’s recent absence from WWE television have been making the rounds online, but behind the speculation, sources paint a very different picture regarding what’s actually going on behind the scenes.

Over the past two months, several unverified theories have circulated about why Punk has not been featured on programming.

One of the more widely discussed claims suggested internal issues between Punk and WWE, including alleged frustration over creative direction and the handling of AJ Lee’s involvement.

Another vague rumor pointed to some kind of incident around WrestleMania season, though it was never clearly defined whether that referred to a separate backstage situation or the well-documented fan incident where Punk slapped a phone out of a disruptive fan’s hand while they were harassing AJ Lee and Bayley.

Internally, that moment was not treated as a major disciplinary issue.

Additional speculation even suggested Punk may have pushed for specific creative changes at WrestleMania and drew heat from higher-ups as a result.

However, when those claims are measured against what sources within WWE say, a different picture emerges.

Multiple people spoken to within the company have not heard anything indicating Punk wants out of his contract, nor have talent-level sources suggested he was asked to take a pay cut or considered leaving.

One WWE source specifically pushed back on the idea of any disciplinary issue, noting that Punk is expected to have an on-screen story coming up soon and that his absence is not related to punishment or internal fallout.

Merchandise production for Punk continues, and there are reportedly plans involving him for the summer.

As for AJ Lee, sources indicate she is not currently factored into any immediate WWE creative plans, though that could always change.

Importantly, contrary to some online speculation, she was never expected to return as a full-time performer.

Those familiar with her previous WWE run say the idea that Punk would be frustrated over her involvement or booking was dismissed internally, with plans for her previous return run already mapped out and completed without reported disruption.

A social media post that gained traction suggesting Punk was “saying goodbye” on the Raw after WrestleMania was also described internally as inaccurate.

Even individuals within WWE who have not historically been supporters of Punk say they have not heard any version of these rumors, including claims that he wanted out of the company.

At this point, if there is any truth to the speculation, it has not circulated through talent or major internal channels.

On the topic of a potential return to AEW, there remains a belief among some within the industry that the door is not permanently closed.

While a full return to wrestling there may be unlikely, the general sentiment is that relationships in wrestling rarely stay permanently severed.

A complete reconciliation with everyone involved in past conflicts is not assumed, but the idea of “never say never” continues to linger.

MORE CM PUNK NEWS: New Rumor Claims CM Punk Is Seeking WWE Exit Following Alleged Issues With TKO

(H/T: Fightful Select)