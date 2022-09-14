AEW President Tony Khan is promising some “very informative video packages” for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry now has an opponent.

Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and promised a big AEW Dynamite tonight from Albany, and mentioned how there will be “eventful promos + segments” on social media today.

“Thanks to your support, we have a BIG Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork Live @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! We have eventful promos + segments coming to @AEW social media accounts tonight before Dynamite. Rest assured, we’ll recap them in video packages on @AEWonTV tonight!,” he wrote.

Khan then posted a follow-up tweet to hype the show, and noted that there will be informative video packages on Dynamite.

“Great wrestling matches from some of the greatest wrestlers in the sport + the best wrestling fans LIVE tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! All that great wrestling action + some very informative video packages TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite ahead of #AEWGrandSlam!,” he wrote.

Regarding the promos and segments on social media, we noted earlier how Alex Marvez interviewed Jungle Boy backstage at the MVP Arena in Albany, and it was revealed that he signed an open contract for a match on Dynamite as he wants to get back on track following the All Out loss to Christian Cage and the recent hiatus from in-ring action. In an update, Jungle Boy now has an opponent.

As seen below, AEW posted video of Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal interrupting Lexy Nair backstage at Dynamite. Dutt ran Jungle Boy down and revealed that Lethal has accepted the open contract.

This will be the first-ever bout between Lethal and Perry.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from Albany, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal

* Britt Baker and Serena Deeb vs. Athena and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has arrived at @TheMVPArena, with a signed open contract. Who will accept the contract and go 1-on-1 with @boy_myth_legend LIVE TONIGHT when #AEWDynamite broadcasts from Albany, NY at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1O0f81srOE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2022

