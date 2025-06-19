A notable presence was backstage at this week’s WWE NXT taping in Orlando, Florida.

According to sources, women’s wrestling icon Gail Kim was behind the scenes at Tuesday’s episode. This isn’t the first time she’s been spotted at NXT in recent weeks, though WWE officials confirm she is not currently signed with the company.

Kim was let go by TNA Wrestling earlier this year, prompting immediate speculation about her next move. Both AEW and WWE were reportedly made aware of her availability, with internal support in both promotions pushing for her to be brought in.

WWE, in particular, is said to have had interest in her since her departure from TNA, though her backstage appearances have been kept low-profile.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding Gail Kim’s status with WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)