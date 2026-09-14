Brian Cage is hoping for a change in direction when he returns to AEW television.

Cage has primarily worked as a heel throughout his AEW tenure, but the former FTW Champion says he would like the opportunity to work as a babyface.

During an appearance on The Smooth Vega Podcast (see video below), Cage discussed his current presentation and admitted that he actually prefers working as a face.

“I think maybe it has a little bit more of a face feel to it. Well, and that’s what I was hoping,” Cage said. “Like actually, I would love, I’ve wanted to be face. I actually love being face more than being heel.”

Cage noted that he has spent virtually his entire AEW run on the heel side and is ready to try something different.

“Most people like being heel more than face. I’ve been heel pretty much my entire time in AEW. I want to be face so bad.”

Cage also believes having an established presentation could make an eventual turn more effective with fans.

“And that was the thing too. I’m like, ‘Alright, if the song’s already known and established, when I do turn face it’s like, oh, then I think it would hit even harder.’”

He pointed to The Rock and Steve Austin as examples of performers who became popular without dramatically changing what had initially gotten them over as heels.

“Just like, I mean, even with certain things, like Rock and Austin for instance, in their promos they would say stuff and it got over as a heel, but then when they turned face they didn’t really say anything differently,” Cage said. “But now it’s just over because it’s well known.”

Also during the interview, Brian Cage opened up about PED-use and steroids in pro wrestling.