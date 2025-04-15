Brian Cage is officially back in the gym following a recent surgical procedure on his knee.

The powerhouse has been off AEW television for several weeks, and during the April 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis addressed the situation by revealing that new members would be added to the Don Callis Family. The reason? Injuries to both Cage and fellow stablemate Mark Davis. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via F4WOnline.com was the first to report that Cage was dealing with an injury.

Now, in a series of Instagram Stories, Cage provided an update to fans, showcasing his post-surgery wound and confirming the operation was done on his knee. He also noted that he has resumed training, returning to the gym for the first time since the surgery. Prior to the procedure, Cage had still been working out, albeit with a knee brace.

Cage’s last AEW match took place on the March 19th edition of AEW Collision.

At this time, there is no official word on when Cage will be cleared to return to in-ring action. We’ll continue to share updates as they become available.