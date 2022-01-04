Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.

Homicide cut a promo after becoming the new #1 contender and said he was going to “fuck up Moxley.”

Moxley has been out of action since entering treatment for alcohol use in early November. There is no official timeframe for his return to the ring for AEW or any other promotion, but it looks like he will be returning this month.

GCW made the decision to let Moxley keep the World Title while he’s been away in treatment. He has been champion since defeating Matt Cardona at The Art of War Games on September 4 near Chicago.

