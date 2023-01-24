Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature Billie Starkz and Mascara Dorado wrestling their second bouts for AEW. The 18 year old Starkz lost her debut to Red Velvet on the December 27 Dark episode. She will face Britt Baker tonight, who is wrestling just her third singles match since losing to Saraya at AEW Full Gear on November 19. Dorado, the former Gran Metalik, won his debut on the September 14 edition of Elevation, defeating Serpentico. He will face Anthony Henry tonight.

Dark will also feature Action Andretti, The Dark Order, Madison Rayne, Matt Sydal, and others. This will be Sydal’s first AEW singles match since defeating JD Drake on the September 20 Dark episode, which was taped on August 21. Sydal has worked four tag team matches since the win over Drake, teaming with Dante Martin on Dark and Elevation. Sydal’s last match was taped on October 21 at the Dark tapings, where he and Martin defeated SB KENTo and La Estrella. Sydal also worked three non-AEW matches between the Drake in and the tag bouts with Martin.

Tonight’s Dark tapings were shot back in December from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Madison Rayne vs. Kaci Lennox

* Britt Baker vs. Billie Starkz

* Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron

* Serpentico vs. Tony Deppen

* Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada

* Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi

* Action Andretti vs. Bronson

* The Dark Order vs. Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, Baliyan Akki

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

