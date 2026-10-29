Another departure could be on the horizon for TNA Wrestling, with a familiar on-screen personality reportedly expected to exit the company in the coming weeks.

According to one source, George Iceman, best known for portraying The Personal Concierge of The Elegance Brand, is expected to leave TNA when his current contract expires in early November.

The two sides have not reached an agreement on a new deal, and unless something changes in the coming days, TNA is reportedly preparing to move forward without Iceman.

There may have already been an indication of his impending departure on television, as The Elegance Brand appeared in a backstage segment during last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC without Iceman, who has regularly served as the group’s spokesperson.

Iceman initially joined TNA in an on-screen backstage insider role, providing news and information about upcoming programming. His character evolved in 2024 when he became the Personal Concierge for Ash By Elegance.

The act eventually expanded into The Elegance Brand, adding Heather By Elegance, M By Elegance and Mr. Elegance, with Iceman continuing to serve as the group’s primary mouthpiece.

Although primarily featured in a non-wrestling capacity, Iceman also made his TNA in-ring debut at Sacrifice 2025, teaming with Ash and Heather By Elegance.

Questions surrounding his contractual status first surfaced back in June. At the time, Iceman declined to reveal much about his future, stating that regardless of what people had heard or what ultimately happened, “the show must go on.”

There has also reportedly been outside interest in Iceman, although no specific promotions or potential destinations have been identified.

His expected departure comes amid a period of roster changes for TNA, which has already seen Steve Maclin, Tessa Blanchard, Eric Young, Dani Luna and Myla Grace leave the company this year.

Additional departures remain possible, as several TNA contracts are scheduled to expire over the next eight to nine weeks, particularly during December.

TNA President Carlos Silva recently addressed the roster during a talent meeting, indicating that the company intends to work toward securing new agreements with talent whose contracts are approaching expiration.

(H/T: PWInsider)