A veteran WWE referee recently shared some tragic personal news while posting on social media.

WWE official Charles Robinson, often referred to as ‘Lil Naitch” in an homage to his past work with two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, surfaced via social media on Monday to share a statement regarding the passing of a family member after a tragic accident.

Charles Robinson wrote about his nephew being killed in a tragic bike accident while sharing a photo of the two together that he found from about 13 years ago on his official Instagram account.

“Found this super cute picture of my nephew Shane from 2012 or so,” he wrote via his official Instagram page as the statement attached as the caption to the aforementioned photo. “He was such a wonderful soul and he affected so many people.”

He continued, sharing some details about his late nephew.

“I think everyone in Newberry SC knew him. Always a straight shooter and he didn’t beat around the bush,” he wrote. “He once ask a guy with an eye patch if he was a pirate with no hesitation. Shane was tragically killed Tuesday night while riding his bike. Love him so much. #rip #nephew.”

Check out the actual post that includes the photo of WWE referee Charles Robinson and his nephew mentioned in the statement shared above via the Instagram post embedded below courtesy of the official account of “Lil ‘Naitch.”