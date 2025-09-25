Veteran WWE referee Charles Robinson, best known to fans as “Lil Naitch,” recently appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for a wide-ranging interview on his career and life outside the ring.

During the conversation, the longtime WWE official opened up about a scary incident this past August that sent him to the emergency room after being bitten by a bat inside his home.

Robinson, 61, explained that he was woken up in the middle of the night by his two cats, George and Michael, and initially mistook the bat for one of his referee gloves.

“[I was] sleeping [at] 2 a.m. in the morning,” Robinson began. “[I] hear a noise in the bedroom … cats. We have two cats. One [is] named George. The other is Michael: George Michael. So I got up, used my flashlight [and] saw the two cats sitting there with their toys. I said, ‘Oh, cats. They’re just playing. Having a good time.’

Charles Robinson continued, “Well, there was a big black blob right in the middle of the room. And we carry black latex gloves as a referee. So I said, ‘Hey, they got my glove. Let me pick it up so they don’t choke on it.’ Being the good cat dad that I am [I] bent down [to] pick it up … and that sucker bit me!”

According to Robinson, the bat had entered the house through the chimney. After the bite, he spent five hours in the hospital and was given seven shots as part of his treatment.

