Veteran WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage for last night’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Ziggler lives in the LA area and was visiting friends, according to Fightful Select. His brother, Ryan Nemeth, has been with AEW for a few years now, and worked last night’s Elevation tapings, teaming with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi against The Death Triangle. You can find those Elevation spoilers at this link.

Ziggler has not wrestled for WWE since losing the WWE NXT Title to Bron Breakker on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW on April 4. He remains a member of the RAW roster.

The former Lana, CJ Perry, was also backstage at Dynamite in Los Angeles. She was there with her husband Miro, and even teased his return earlier in the day. Despite making his surprise return to TV last night, Miro was seen walking around throughout the day.

Renee Paquette was also backstage at Dynamite, visiting friends and supporting her husband, Jon Moxley.

In addition to several Warner Bros. Discovery executives and reps in attendance, there were also several celebrities at Dynamite last night – actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., actor Macaulay Culkin, actor Paul Walter Hauser, actor Vince Vaughn, comedian Ron Funches, rapper Westside Gunn.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can click here for our full Dynamite recap from last night.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.