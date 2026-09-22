Titus O’Neil has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com’s official roster page.

O’Neil has not competed inside a WWE ring since November 2020, when he challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a match that lasted just over one minute.

Although his in-ring career effectively came to an end, O’Neil remained involved with WWE for several years as a Global Ambassador. He also continued making occasional television and event appearances, including serving as a guest commentator for matches on both nights of WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

In a new development regarding his status, O’Neil is now listed in the alumni section of WWE.com rather than among the company’s current talent.

The change has led to questions about whether O’Neil’s tenure with WWE has officially ended. As of this writing, however, there has been no confirmation that he has departed the company.

O’Neil, 49, has been associated with WWE since signing a developmental deal in 2009. He later became part of the main roster and is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and 24/7 Champion.