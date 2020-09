– WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy turns 43 years old today while RAW Superstar Mickie James turns 41, and injured SmackDown Superstar Ember Moon turns 32.

– Above is a video package of highlights from last night’s WWE Payback pay-per-view. Below is a new WWE Now video with McKenzie Mitchell recapping the big event, which aired live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

