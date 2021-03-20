On the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast WWE commentators Corey Graves and Vic Joseph comment on the WrestleMania build between SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. Hear their thoughts below.

Joseph begins by saying he’s not a fan of partnering Banks and Belair up:

I think they can co-exist but I’m riding the fence on this. WrestleMania 23 your main event was John Cena and Shawn Michaels they were your tag team champions going into that main event. As time went on over the years, the event before WrestleMania for whatever reason, the main events always meshed in tag team matches. I was always like, I don’t want to see this, save it for me. The Nia / Shayna story is about two foes that became partners so I’ve seen it enough. I’m out on it, I would love to see them as tag team champions but not what is leading into a WrestleMania story because I believe the two individuals themselves have a great story just based on Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes scenario. I don’t need anything to water this down. Let it breathe on it’s own, let it naturally blossom into what I believe will be a phenomenal WrestleMania moment come April.

Graves agrees with Joseph and further elaborates on his point by saying that teaming up Banks and Belair lessens their story:

Could not be any further out as it pertains to the tag team title match. Sasha and Bianca don’t need it. Two mega stars, this is one of the matches that is simple. Just let it be! It’s fine, Sasha Banks arguably the best female performer in the world right now, Bianca Belair is not there yet, but guess what? You know what will put her a hell of a lot closer? A win at WrestleMania. I’m here, I’m curious, I’m a fan, I just want to watch that happen, let it unfold. The more you muddy the waters, the less I wanna drink it.

