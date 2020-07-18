Vic Joseph Returns To WWE 205 Live Commentary Team, Joseph Comments

On last night’s episode of WWE 205 Live, former play-by-play man Vic Joseph made his return to the commentary table to call the action with now main roster star Drew Gulak. Joseph had been calling the action for the cruiserweights prior to replacing Tom Phillips on Monday Night Raw for a short stint. He’s been with WWE ever since despite not being used for the last several months.

Joseph took to Twitter to comment on his return and confirm that he’s once again a regular on 205 Live. He writes, “Thanks to the @WWEUniverse (and @DrewGulak

) for the warm welcome back! See you guys every Friday following #SmackDown on #205Live!”