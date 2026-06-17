Corey Graves has returned to the WWE NXT commentary desk.

Ahead of the June 16 episode of NXT on The CW, lead announcer Vic Joseph generated some intrigue by teasing that a “special guest” would be joining him on commentary. Joseph took to social media before the show and encouraged fans to speculate on who the mystery broadcast partner might be.

When NXT went live, the surprise was revealed as Corey Graves made his return to the booth, joining Joseph to call the action throughout the broadcast.

Graves is no stranger to the NXT brand, having previously served as a commentator during earlier stages of his WWE broadcasting career before becoming a fixture on the company’s main roster programming. His appearance on Tuesday’s show marked a notable addition to the broadcast team for the evening.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.