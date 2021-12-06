MLW and Vice TV are reportedly working on a new project in Hawaii.

Word is that Vice cameras have been in Hawaii as of late, preparing to film a project for MLW, according to Fightful Select.

The only details known as of this writing is that the filming is for a reality series. It was noted that the filming is more of a proof of concept at this point, but that could very well change.

Early speculation is that the project could be related to former MLW World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs, Marshall and Ross, who live in The Aloha State.

Vice and MLW recently kicked off their partnership with the one-hour Fightland special on October 7.

Stay tuned for more.

