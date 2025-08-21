What does Netflix think of the performance of WWE on their platform since their deal kicked off with WWE Raw at the beginning of the year?

Let’s find out!

Since debuting on Netflix with the January 6 episode of WWE Raw to kick off 2025, the show has been performing well enough that Netflix executives are “thrilled.”

During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Netflix Vice President Of Sports Gabe Spitzer spoke glowingly about the performance of WWE programming on the platform.

“We’re thrilled with the performance of WWE programming as a whole,” Spitzer stated. “From the start in January to now, it’s just been everything we could hope for and more.”

He added, “And a really great partnership.”

WWE Raw airs on Netflix every Monday night at 8/7c.