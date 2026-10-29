Vice TV issued the following:

Two New Vice Series Will Premiere Now in November

Look for “Cornette Side of The Ring” on November 10, followed by “Spartan Bare Knuckle” on November 27.

Cornette Side of The Ring (11/10/26 premiere): Legendary wrestling manager and historian Jim Cornette pulls back the curtain on outrageous, infamous, and unforgettable moments in pro wrestling, offering his unfiltered perspective and opinions in a companion series to Dark Side of the Ring.

Spartan Bare Knuckle (11/27/26 premiere): Spartan Bare Knuckle Fight Club is the UK’s only licensed 8x8ft bare-knuckle pit fighting promotion. Its fights are short and brutal, and often end in knockouts but beneath the violence, the club aims to be a lifeline in difficult times.