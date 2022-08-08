VICE TV has announced on Twitter that a new documentary series entitled, “Tales from the Territories,” will be premiering on the channel on October 4th, and will feature stories from the territory days of professional wrestling. The show is executive produced by former WWE sensation, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, and comes from the creators of the hit VICE series “Dark Side of the Ring.”

A trailer has also been released showing some of the show’s content, which features legends like Abdullah The Butcher and Bret The Hitman Hart discussing how different the business was during those “wild west” like times. The Rock also serves as the narrator for the footage. Check it out below.