‘Who Killed WCW’ is finally here.

The documentary series premiered last night on VICE TV and tells the story of the downfall of World Championship Wrestling, a popular promotion in the 90s that was defeating WWE for over two years before poor management led to them going out of business. WWE would purchased WCW in 2001, with the entire WCW library now being available on the WWE Network.

VICE has since uploaded the full first episode, entitled ‘Where The Big Boys Play,’ to its Youtube channel. If you missed it when it aired you can catch the entire thing below.