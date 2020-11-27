It appears that VICE TV’s hit series Dark Side of the Ring will no longer be making an episode on pro-wrestling legend, Chyna.

Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. earlier today revealing the news, stating that due to several other projects being made about the Ninth Wonder of the World the network decided against pursuing the subject.

There are no plans for an episode about Chyna for the upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring. At the start of pre production earlier this year, we became aware of multiple projects that were currently in production about Chyna, and thus, we ultimately decided against pursuing this as a future subject.

Wrestling Inc.’s report also has an interview with Chyna’s long-time friend Anthony Anzaldo, who says that VICE did approach him about getting the rights to Chyna’s story, but says that he signed a release and is no longer giving them permission. You can read more about that here.