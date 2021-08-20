Season 3 of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring will resume on Thursday, September 16 at 9pm ET.

It was announced today that the rest of season 3 will begin airing on Thursday, September 16. There will be 7 new episodes airing to wrap season 3 up.

The following topics have been announced for the final 7 episodes of season 3:

* WWE’s Plane Ride from Hell

* Chris Kanyon

* FMW

* Ion William Croitoru (aka Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9)

* Luna Vachon

* XPW

* The WWE/Vince McMahon Steroid Trials

AEW star Chris Jericho will return to narrate the rest of season 3. He tweeted on the series and wrote, “You aren’t gonna to want to miss THIS season!! @DarkSideOfRing”

Below is a promo for the show, along with Jericho’s tweet:

You aren’t gonna to want to miss THIS season!! @DarkSideOfRing https://t.co/jKMRiMJ3PP — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 19, 2021

