Vickie Guerrero has provided an update on her absence from AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer says that AEW requested for her to stay home during this time, which is why she is not at events and won’t be in the corner of Nyla Rose on tonight’s Rampage. It was recently revealed that Guerrero would not be getting her contract renewed. It is currently set to expire in July.

Guerrero writes, “@aew requested for me to stay home and I am not at events…I have no doubts that the #viciousvixens @NylaRoseBeast @MarinaShafir will have the fans witness a destructive match against Riho!!”

Guerrero mainly served as the manager for former women’s champion Nyla Rose, but also briefly appeared in the corner of Andrade El Idolo. You can see her tweet below.

