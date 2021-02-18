WWE Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss her work with the company as a manager and comments on former women’s champion Nyla Rose’s incredible work ethic. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Comments on being a manager in AEW:

“I’m a part of this group that I have to kind of pinch myself because not only are they the best at what they do and they’re so great, and I love watching all of them, but to be able to be backstage and get to know them as friends, it’s just been such an honor.”

Talks the AEW creative process:

“Tony Khan’s like, you know, ‘Be Vickie Guerrero and do how you want’ …. Such a breath of fresh air in so many ways!”

Calls Nyla Rose intelligent and creative:

“She’s very intelligent and creative, and she has a director’s mind, like when we film our content backstage, she says, ‘Hey step in here, say this at this point,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow! Who the hell are you? This is pretty cool!’”