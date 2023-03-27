Vickie Guerrero wishes she could be involved with the Rey Mysterio and Dominik storyline currently going on in WWE.

The Hall of Famer played a pivotal role when her late husband, Eddie Guerrero, was trying to win custody of Dominik from Rey back in 2005, with the storyline reaching its peak at that year’s SummerSlam event. On that night, Rey won the ladder match to keep custody of his son.

Cut to 2023. Rey and Dominik have been feuding for months and are now set to face one another at WrestleMania 39. Vickie discussed the father and son rivalry during a recent episode of the My Whole Story podcast.

My only reaction is that I wish I was part of it. I just think, ‘Man, they’re having so much fun.’ Dominik and Rhea have always texted me back and talked back and forth. They’ve always had my support. When Dominik put those two pictures of Eddie and Dominik side by side on Twitter, it was remarkable how much they look alike. So I told Dominik, I’m like, ‘You have this honorary position of having Eddie live in the storyline, and you have my support.’ He’s just so full of gratitude, and Rey, I love him and Angie. To have my support was nothing short of… I wish I was there to see it. But they’re doing a great job, and I’m really happy for them. I want to see what happens at WrestleMania and see what they do with it.

When asked who will win at Mania Vickie had this to say:

I’m gonna say Dominik because he’s a little younger and quicker, and I think that would be the logical solution because Rey, I think he’s gonna retire. Unless it’s kayfabe and he’s gonna come back [laughs].

Vickie Guerrero wasn’t the only one to weigh in on the Rey vs. Dominik storyline. CM Punk recently responded to an Instagram post to share his thoughts on the angle. You can read about that here.

