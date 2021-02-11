WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter last night and invited rising superstar Sammy Guevara to join her group following the Spanish Sex God’s departure from the Inner Circle faction on last night’s Dynamite. Guevara had warned leader Chris Jericho that he would no longer be involved with the faction if MJF continued to behave suspiciously.

Guerrero writes, “EXCUSE ME! EXCUSE ME!! @sammyguevara….Its obvious, you don’t feel appreciated, and you quit the #innercircle!!!come over to my stable…not only will I grant you opportunities for titles….the cougar will give you the right attentionFace throwing a kiss. By the way….love your WOMAN shirt.”

Guerrero has been the advocate for former AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose, who is competing in the upcoming women’s title eliminator tournament. Check out her tweet below.