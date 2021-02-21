During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Vickie Guerrero recalled Eddie Guerrero cheating at family games. Here’s what she had to say:

Eddie cheated a lot with me and the girls playing games at home. Whether it was cards – if we were playing cards, he always had extra cards to pull out and win at poker. He was a cheater. He hated to lose. I’m writing a book, and we have some stories in there and sharing Eddie with the public. He was a horrible loser. If you thought he would get mad in the ring, he acted like a little three year old whenever the girls would win against something with him. He hated to lose.