Vickie Guerrero On How She Became Nyla Rose’s Manager

During her “Excuse Me” podcast, Vickie Guerrero spoke on how she ended up coming to AEW and becoming Nyla Rose’s manager. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, you know, it’s funny you say that [that they “shocked the world”], because me and Nyla, after we finished our segment and we introduced that I was her manager, you kind of go back to social media. And you’re like, ‘Okay, what is the world thinking right now?’ And so, as we say, the temperature was really good. We had a lot of good feedback, the fans seem to be excited that I was her manager. And so was I. I mean, just walking out to that stage.

Before I did appearances. I was the cheerleader for the Inner Circle, and i did a commentating guest spot, and I was in the audience for AEW for Double or Nothing. And those were just easy, fun nights that I could just enjoy the product and not have any stress. But I was pretty nervous all day. Because I really care about my work. And I care about highlighting Nyla and making this the best possible storyline for people to remember for that night.

I think it’s just. being on [the Jericho] cruise, you’re surrounded by all the wrestling fans and you see the shows every night. And you know, me being from where I’ve been with WWE, your brain starts ticking and you start getting ideas. And interviewing the women, you know, most of them were babies at the time except for Penelope. We had ref Aubrey on there, on the panel, Allie. And they all sort of had their own storyline going.

But I look at Nyla during the podcast and I’m like, ‘Man, she would be so much fun to manage.’ And you know, despite mentioning it, and of course she loved the idea. And of course, we teased the crowd from the cruise. And we had good feedback, but of course [we] had to go back to AEW and people had to discuss this. But that was my dream, and I just kind of said, ‘Well God, if this is going to happen then it’s meant to be, and if not, then it’s okay … And now, my dream’s come true. And so, me and Nyla have some really cool ideas and stuff that we want to plan out for our storylines. There are a lot of women in AEW that we are going to be able to target and that will be the fun part of it.

Well, and I have to remember too that I don’t want to be the same character that was at WWE, coming into AEW. It’s time for me to reinvent myself, and I have a new roster and as they say, a new playground that’s gonna excite me to interact with the different people on the roster. And I think that’s going to have me enjoy this a lot more. I forgot how exciting [it all is] and the love I have for inside the ring. And you know, just with how gracious Tony Khan was, and all the coaches and the staff, of how welcoming they were. It has been a fun ride. And I can’t wait for the next time I’m out there. [laughs]