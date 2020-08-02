Vickie Guerrero On What She Thought Of Vince McMahon & The Undertaker

During an interview with Instinct Culture, Vickie Guerrero spoke on how highly she regarded both Vince McMahon and The Undertaker behind the scenes. Here’s what she had to say:
Vince is like a Dad, he loved Eddie very much, and he was so respected in my family. That’s the one person you don’t want to screw up your promo with. It was a lot of being prepared, but he’s a great guy.
The Undertaker was pretty intimidating and that was the one that, just by how tall he was, and the lights going out, and the coffin and everything. That’s not one of my favorite moments. Backstage, he’s a sweetheart and I love him to death, and his whole family is just beautiful, but as a character, yeah, I don’t want to get him on my bad side.
You can listen below:
Credit: Instinct Culture. H/T 411Mania.
- Randy Orton Celebrates His Son Graduating High School, Sonya Deville Taunts Mandy Rose On Twitter
- The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds
- Booker T On What He’d Like To See Big E Change About His Character
- Enzo Amore Provides Update On Big Cass: “He’s In The Best Shape Of His Life”
- Duke “The Dumpster” Droese On Why He Doesn’t Watch Wrestling Anymore
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman