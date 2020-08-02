Vickie Guerrero On What She Thought Of Vince McMahon & The Undertaker

During an interview with Instinct Culture, Vickie Guerrero spoke on how highly she regarded both Vince McMahon and The Undertaker behind the scenes. Here’s what she had to say:

Vince is like a Dad, he loved Eddie very much, and he was so respected in my family. That’s the one person you don’t want to screw up your promo with. It was a lot of being prepared, but he’s a great guy.

The Undertaker was pretty intimidating and that was the one that, just by how tall he was, and the lights going out, and the coffin and everything. That’s not one of my favorite moments. Backstage, he’s a sweetheart and I love him to death, and his whole family is just beautiful, but as a character, yeah, I don’t want to get him on my bad side.