Vickie Guerrero, Rob Van Dam, Teddy Long and Ron Simmons were just some of the legends and former WWE Superstars who appeared on the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere on Friday night in Seattle, WA.

After the show, Byron Saxton, Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley caught up with the aforementioned foursome for separate backstage interviews, which the company released as a digital exclusive compilation.

Featured below are some of the highlights of Vickie Guerrero’s interview with Byron Saxton backstage at Climate Pledge Arena.

On attending the premiere of WWE SmackDown on USA Network: “It’s so good to be here. It’s such a good time tonight. I love it. To come back and to be asked to be here tonight, of course, how can you say no? This is my home, this is where everything started. To see all my old friends and just familiar faces and meet new ones, it’s a blessing tonight. It’s fun to see the new generation come up and see how they’re gonna lead WWE, but to be able to sit with the girls and talk to them and to be able to get to know the new roster, this is a great day today. I’m just like a little girl in a candy store.”

On the job Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are doing in a role she is familiar with, being a General Manager in WWE: “They’re doing a great job. Everyone has their own take talent, but in reality, are they managing both shows? But anyway, I had to build my ego up a little bit, but these are great gentlemen, they have a lot of talent. I watch them, they’re doing a great job, and I wish them the best.”

