During a recent interview on the Thoughts Count Anywhere podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Vickie Guerrero spoke about her dream of leading an all-women’s faction, then names stars like Thunder Rosa, Diamante, Abadon, and former WWE talent Ruby Riott as who she would like in the group. Highlights are below.

Her dream to lead an all women’s faction

“My dream is to have an all-women’s faction. That’s my goal that I’ve been talking to Tony Khan about. There are some incredible women on the women’s roster and I’d love to bring some more in. The purpose of my job is to get all the bad girls on my side so they listen to me and I can delegate them to kick everyone’s ass.”

Which AEW stars she would want involved:

“Diamante, I would love to have her on. Abadon because she scares the hell out of me. Thunder Rosa, I think she would be an incredible addition to my stable. That’s who I have my eyes on right now.”

On Ruby Riott:

“I would love to have Ruby on the roster for AEW. She was really underutilized. Just a great talent and a wholesome human being.”

