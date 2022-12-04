The legendary Vickie Guerrero recently joined Pro Wrestling Illustrated for a conversation about her illustrious career, including her thoughts on being a manger in AEW, how she wishes she could be doing more, and how she wants to play a cougar type role for the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wishes she had more opportunities to be a manager in AEW:

WWE was such a great role for me. I learned so much being a manager. Coming to AEW, I wish I had more opportunity to be in a manager role. I’m very grateful for Nyla [Rose] and Marina [Shafir]. We have a great time, we’re the Vicious Vixens. They’re fun to work with. I’ve presented ideas, I would love to manage more. This is what I do, I’m a manager.

Says she would love to play a cougar type role in AEW:

But I’m gracious for what I’m able to do now. If I was asked to do more, I would love to. I would love to play the cougar on AEW. There’s just so many opportunities that you can only ask and if it’s granted then, you know, I would be happy about that but for today, I’m very blessed. I work with two incredible ladies.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)