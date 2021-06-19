Vickie Guerrero made an appearance on It’s Our House Podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she discussed Andrade signing with AEW and being his manager.

“From my own personal opinion, Andrade El Idolo is just an amazing talent. I mean so incredibly creative in the ring. Of course you know he has such a great legacy in Mexico and it’s a perfect fit for all elite wrestling. I knew the day of that I was going to be working with him. Tony Kahn makes all the decisions in all elite wrestling so when he said hey I have someone for you to come meet and when I went to the trailer and saw him I was just ecstatic. I’ve never met him personally, so to be able to you know sit down and talk to him, he’s such a polite gentleman and so humble, and I think that we’re just going to have some great times at all elite wrestling.

I think he was really underutilised in WWE and that’s just my personal opinion and I think that there’s just a lot of talent in one show, and you know that’s just the basic recipe that a lot of promotions face, But I think he’s just gonna have a really great time at all elite wrestling. Number one, because he’s working with me, and number two is, there’s just a lot of great wrestlers here in all elite wrestling that he’s going to be able to have these incredible matches with.”