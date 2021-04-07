On the latest edition of her Excuse Me podcast WWE Hall of Famer and AEW manager Vickie Guerrero spoke about adding rising star Penelope Ford to her stable, which currently includes herself and former women’s champion Nyla Rose. Hear her full thoughts on the subject below.

Say she wants Penelope Ford in her stable with Nyla Rose:

Me being the manager of Nyla Rose, I have my own storylines that I’m thinking about and I want to put it out there in the universe; would you be able to handle me stealing Penelope to be part of my stable, which would include [Kip], but Penelope would be one of my star [wrestlers].

Kip Sabian, who was Guerrero’s guest on the podcast, thinks it could work out:

Of course this is something that I’m up for negotiation for. I’m a huge fan of Nyla.

Says she’s always thinking up storylines and thinks Tony Khan would like the idea:

We’re always thinking of storylines and have to be creative in our own. There’s a lot of ideas I have to build my stable and I thought if I had you guys, Miro could still be on your side. A lot of TV time for us. I’m grabbing Tony Khan and we’re going to talk about this.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)