More names continue to declare themselves for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble matches.

In the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Rey Mysterio declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble match.

As of this writing, the following names have been announced so far:

* John Cena

* CM Punk

* Roman Reigns

* Seth Rollins

* Drew McIntyre

* LA Knight

* Jey Uso

* Rey Mysterio

We’ll update this list as the night goes on.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria was in attendance at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lilian Garcia posted a photo of herself with Victoria at the event.

Victoria signed a legends deal with WWE in August 2024.

And finally, Joe Tessitore announced that Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA was an official sellout.