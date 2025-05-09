World-famous goblin, Right Now podcast host, and Nekrogoblikon frontman John Goblikon made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV.

During a segment that began with Mike Santana confronting NXT Superstar Trick Williams, Santana crossed paths with Sami Callihan, offering praise for Callihan’s performance at TNA Unbreakable. Seated beside Callihan was none other than Goblikon himself.

The moment took a turn when AJ Francis and KC Navarro of First Class arrived on the scene, attempting to recruit Callihan into their faction. Callihan firmly declined their offer and exited the scene — alongside Goblikon.

On this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!, Victoria Crawford (formerly known as Alicia Fox in WWE) secured a victory in her TNA debut, defeating Brittnie Brooks with her signature axe kick.

Following the match, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich attempted to ambush Crawford. However, Tessa Blanchard rushed to the ring, coming to Crawford’s aid and turning the tables on Masha.

The TNA Knockouts World Champion just attacked @VIX_CROW—only to get blindsided by Tessa Blanchard!@milanmiracle made the match official for next week:

Tessa Blanchard & @VIX_CROW vs. @mashaslamovich & a partner of her choosing…but @MrStoneWWE stepped in and chose #WWENXT‘s… pic.twitter.com/NL1RI6p7CH — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 9, 2025

Steve Maclin and Eric Young faced off in a brutal and blood-soaked Dog Collar match on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV.

Maclin was busted open early, and the carnage only escalated from there as both men tore into each other in a punishing showdown. Eric Young also ended up bloodied in a match that saw interference from The Northern Armory — Sinner & Saint — adding to the chaos.

Despite the odds, Maclin emerged victorious, retaining his TNA International Championship.

The decisive moment came when Maclin yanked Young off the top rope and delivered a devastating lifting double arm DDT for the win.

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander observed the mayhem from the stage.

A bloody and battered @SteveMaclin is still dismantling the entire Northern Armory! WATCH #TNAiMPACT! on TNA+: https://t.co/afG9MKziZI pic.twitter.com/WBCtgxAOgO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 9, 2025

.@SteveMaclin just went through hell and back with @TheEricYoung and somehow survived! Maclin is STILL the TNA International Champion! WATCH #TNAiMPACT! on TNA+: https://t.co/afG9MKyLaa pic.twitter.com/q4QBZPyqST — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 9, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated TNA Under Siege 2025 lineup below:

* Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford

* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah & Joe Hendry

* TNA World Tag Team Championships: Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy & TBD