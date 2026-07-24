TNA Wrestling has announced the departure of Victoria Crawford, formerly known to WWE fans as Alicia Fox.

In a statement released on Friday, the company confirmed that Crawford has been released from her contract.

“TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Victoria Crawford, effective immediately. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

TNA did not clarify whether the release was initiated by the company or if Crawford had requested her departure.

Crawford last wrestled for TNA in May and has been absent from the promotion’s recent programming. She was also not included in the field for the ongoing TNA Knockouts World Television Championship tournament, fueling speculation about her status before Friday’s announcement.

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