During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Victoria spoke on meeting Chyna for the first time. Here’s what she had to say:
I met Chyna at Crunch Gym in West Hollywood. I don’t know if she lived here, but they charged her to come into the gym, and I gave her a stack of guest passes. I was like, ‘Hey, I know they charged you, here.’ Crunch Gym – there’s a lot of celebrities there so they don’t care who it is, they have to pay to come in. So, I gave her a stack and we took a hip-hop class together. I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a couple of friends that are in the business that I know – Trish Stratus and Torrie Wilson.’
She goes, ‘Oh, are you a wrestler? You have a really good look for it.’ I go, ‘You know, I think I can do what Rob Van Dam does and Rey Mysterio.’ The gymnastics and the flyer and that kind of stuff. And she goes, ‘You have a really good look for it.” I go, ‘Who would I sent my stuff to?’ She wrote down the address, which was the WWE corporate in Connecticut. I sent my stuff in. I paid $600 for this VHS to be made. I started it with boom – Lisa Marie Varon. It had music and all that kind of stuff, and it showed all my competitions and me demonstrating exercises and stuff like that.
You can listen HERE.
Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.