During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Victoria spoke on meeting Chyna for the first time. Here’s what she had to say:

I met Chyna at Crunch Gym in West Hollywood. I don’t know if she lived here, but they charged her to come into the gym, and I gave her a stack of guest passes. I was like, ‘Hey, I know they charged you, here.’ Crunch Gym – there’s a lot of celebrities there so they don’t care who it is, they have to pay to come in. So, I gave her a stack and we took a hip-hop class together. I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a couple of friends that are in the business that I know – Trish Stratus and Torrie Wilson.’

She goes, ‘Oh, are you a wrestler? You have a really good look for it.’ I go, ‘You know, I think I can do what Rob Van Dam does and Rey Mysterio.’ The gymnastics and the flyer and that kind of stuff. And she goes, ‘You have a really good look for it.” I go, ‘Who would I sent my stuff to?’ She wrote down the address, which was the WWE corporate in Connecticut. I sent my stuff in. I paid $600 for this VHS to be made. I started it with boom – Lisa Marie Varon. It had music and all that kind of stuff, and it showed all my competitions and me demonstrating exercises and stuff like that.