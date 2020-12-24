During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Victoria spoke on how much she learned about the wrestling business from Ivory. Here’s what she had to say:

Ivory – that was my role model. She was so nice to me when I first got into the business. She came down to Memphis, and I had a singles match with her. I didn’t think I was ready for a singles match. I was in Memphis, and that was not even my second year because I was in UPW for four or five months. Moved to Memphis and they sent her down to wrestle me. Super giving and a very good leader. When I came up to TV, she goes, ‘Do you guys want to drive with me? I’ll show you the ropes. We’ll get up early to go have breakfast. We’ll go to the gym.’ Maybe the tanning salon back then. We’ll go to the building and start getting ready. The friendliness – she was super humble, and she taught a lot. That’s where I learned when every new girl came in, even if they lasted a week, I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to drive with us? You won’t feel lonely.’ It’s very clique backstage. It’s very high school. You don’t know who to talk to. You’re looked at like, ‘Who is this new chick?’ So, I became friends with all the newbies. Of course, who would they want to have an angle with? Their new friend, Lisa. I didn’t do that purposely, but they trusted me. You’ve gotta trust your opponent.