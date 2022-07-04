Longtime WWE veteran Victory recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about her career with the company, which includes the former women’s champion revealing a time she was forced out of the women’s locker room. Hear the full story in the highlights below.

Says WWE would get some of the Godfather’s entourage from strip clubs:

I didn’t realize where they used to get the girls from. They would get the girls, the entourage, from like, strip clubs, from their local strip clubs and stuff like that to come out like, ‘Wooo!’ You know, get the crowd rowdy. They didn’t know I was going to wrestling school, and when I went to the locker room – you know, I came back to the locker room after I was working in the ring, just grappling and stuff like that and introducing myself.

How she was forced out of the women’s locker room one time:

I came back and my stuff was outside of the room. I was like, ‘Oh.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And someone said, ‘You know, this is for contracted girls only,’ and I go, ‘Oh, okay.’ I didn’t make eye contact, and I just took my bag. I go, ‘Okay, okay. I just signed a three-year deal, but that’s okay,’ and I got dressed in the janitors closet.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)