Former WWE superstar and women’s champion Victoria recently spoke with the Talkin Sass podcast to discuss her participation in the 2021 Royal Rumble matchup, and how she felt insecure trying to compete with the talented women in the division today. Highlights are below.

On receiving an award at the Cauliflower Alley Club’s Women’s Wrestling Award:

I couldn’t even tell you. I couldn’t even tell you. I really couldn’t — God, I have so many — I’m one of the lucky ones. Kindness pays off because you’re still friends with all the people you worked with, you know? Because if you’re bitter or snobby or like gotta get your sh*t in on matches, people don’t wanna work with you or if you’re too snug, you’re too stiff. I don’t wanna hurt anybody’s feelings. I would like a few girls. I would ask WWE if I could have a few girls do that and of course, I’m not one to rock the boat and I’d rather them just be in charge of assigning somebody that they think with the angles and all that kind of stuff and my close friends and I don’t wanna hurt anybody’s feelings, you know? I don’t know. There’s too many freaking girls that I loved working with. When I got inducted in the Cauliflower Alley [Club] in the Hall Of Fame there, my first request — Jim Ross was the one that inducted me, okay. But they asked me, ‘Who would you like to induct you?’ And I said, ‘Can I get Tommy Dreamer because that’d be a hoot’ because he knows stories about me but I would have to have a conversation, you know, ‘Hey, keep in mind I have a family. Don’t stooge me off too much.’ But they said, ‘Oh, he’s not part of the Cauliflower Alley’ and I’m like, ‘Oh man, that would’ve been so entertaining’ and I looked at all the guests and I’m like the only person that knows me well is Jim Ross. He’s the one that hired me, and he was the best Talent Relations guy ever.

Talks working the 2021 Royal Rumble matchup:

They called me two weeks prior to the [Royal] Rumble and I’ll be honest with you, I saw the 203-area code, I didn’t answer. I was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God. What’s going –’ when we used to get the 203-area code calling you, we’re either fired, in trouble or, ‘Hey, we need you to fly out.’ Something like that, and so my stomach starting tingling and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh’ and I picked up the message and I’m like, ‘They want me at the Rumble!’ And you know, I haven’t been to the gym, I don’t get my nails done, the BOTOX, I don’t have hair extensions anymore. I’m not that Victoria-esque with people remember me being super jacked and I’m kind of a normal looking gal and I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be so disappointing if I come back now’ and I did reach out to SoCal Val and Mickie [James] and they’re like, ‘You better do it. Fans are waiting for you to come back’ and I go, ‘I don’t think I’m ready. These girls, the athleticism now and how fast they work and the spots they do, am I gonna be able to keep up?’ Like the insecurities came back.

