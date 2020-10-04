Former two-time women’s champion Lisa Marie Varon (fka Victoria) spoke with Fightful to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

Choosing Melina as her final opponent:

“I got to pick my opponent. So, Melina Perez. It was for a female promoter, Bambi Weavil, which is Masters of [Ring] Entertainment. She made us the main event and was putting the title on me. I was like, “Oh, my gosh. This is a guy’s show, not just a female show.” I go, “We’re main event, we can’t just do sa ha-ha match. We have to do some dangerous stuff.” We were going over stuff and we’re up in thirty minutes, maybe forty-five minutes, and I was like, “I might do this, I might do that.” You know, we don’t really set in stone what we’re doing in the ring. “If I happen to do this, just go with it.” It’s improv. She was like, “Hey, can I use your black eyeliner?” I said, “Melina! We’re main event, we’re up in thirty minutes. Are you listening to me?” She goes, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m listening.’”

Says she was nervous going into the match:

“So, I’m like, “Oh, my god. Oh, my god.” I’m the type of person, I get super nervous and nervous belly. I’m about to puke before every match. Even after twenty years. I am the same. I’m pacing, I’m sweating, my hands are sweating. I don’t want people to see me slow down in the ring or just don’t have “it” any more. So, that’s the fear. Once you’re there for a long time in wrestling, you can’t show mistakes. You’re supposed to be a veteran knowing what you’re doing. Just like a rookie, you have to prove yourself. The whole entire career, you’re constantly proving yourself. I was so nervous, I was like, “I’m exhausted already, and we’re main event.” I say, “Hey,” to the guy who’s announcing, “Give me the mic when you get out there.” The promoter didn’t know. I said, “Hey, guys. I just want to say thank you for coming out to my last match.” Everybody was like, “Oh, what?” The promoter was like, “We could have promoted this.” I was like, “I decided, like, thirty minutes before coming out.” My body was hurting and I don’t work the indie style any more. I’m not a fast worker. I’m more story telling. More facial expressions, one move means something. Not boom-boom-boom-boom. After independent shows I was getting, my boyfriend would come pick me up at the airport and I was just like, “I can’t move, man. I’m beat up.”

Details why she decided to retire:

“So, I’m falling apart. I’m giving my whole 100% out there and then. I get home, I don’t want to talk. Just let me go soak in the tub, get me some aspirin. I need to be alone, you know what I mean? That kind of stuff. I was like, it’s time. It’s time. I get to go out on my own. I’m not sad about it at all. People are like, “Oh, my god. Are you sad?” No. I’m not. I think people think that since you had your last match you’re out of wrestling. You’re never gonna be out of wrestling. I still do comic-cons, Wrestlecons, signings. I still talk to fans about old matches and what’s going on these days. That kind of stuff. So, you’re still involved in this.”

Says she would consider a return to WWE:

“I would consider it. I would have to ask exactly what the details are. I’m not gonna go back and then just say as the girls going to the ring, “Hey, have a good match,” and that’s it, that’s my cameo. I’m not gonna go back for that. I would like to, what they say in the business, ‘get my shit in a little bit.’ When I come in I don’t want to just be seen in the background just chit-chatting. I don’t want that. I would want to do something. I don’t have to win a match or anything like that. I don’t mind putting the girls over and stuff like that. But, to go back and go, “That’s it?” ‘Cause you see on social media, “That’s all?”