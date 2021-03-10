Former WWE star Victoria recently made an appearance on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Possible WWE return for a full-time run:

“I would be interested in that but I would need notice to go, ‘Hey Lisa, we’d like to bring you back in six months’ or something like that. Let me go train with Chavo [Guerrero]. He’s in California, let me go train with Rikishi or someone here in California where I can just go to a ring and just get into ring shape again, you know what I mean? Because you can’t do that with exercise equipment and weights, it’s impossible. You need to get in there, run some spots, just keep on going, take a bump, but just like… you know you never say never in this business, right D-Von? Because we always end up coming back, you know? But, and it’s always in your blood. It’s always gonna be in your blood. You think you’re retired, but there’s just something you’re like when, ‘Ah, they wanna bring me back for this.’

Working this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

I remember I told Naomi, I go, ‘Sh*tcan me, sh*tcan me, get me out’ and she goes, ‘What?’ And she goes, ‘This is not your elimination.’ I go, ‘No, just underneath the rope.’ We have to go over the top rope to get eliminated and I went out and the referee goes, ‘Are you okay?’ And I go, ‘Dude, I’m blown up dude. Oh my God.’ Holy moly, I forgot the adrenaline, just the excitement and you’re already nervous to begin with because you want people to remember you, not now they were like, ‘Oh my God, she’s still freaking badass and she still has it. Why did she retire?’ You want them to question why you’re retiring and you don’t wanna let anybody down, you know what I mean? So there’s a lot of pressure coming back as a veteran, more so. You don’t want anybody to feel sorry for you, at all.”

