AEW wrestler Nick Comoroto proposed to his girlfriend, Becky (aka Ref Becky) at Saturday’s MCW Pro Wrestling event

Comoroto had a few words to say before the proposal.

“She’s been with me through everything. When I was poor, she was there. When I had money, she was there. When COVID hit and I lost my job, she was there to pick up the pieces and bring me back here. Becky is the sweetest, most caring person you will ever meet in your life.”

Comoroto then said he wanted to spend his life with her and she said yes.

Comoroto is currently a member of The Factory that also features QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Anthony Ogogo.

Congratulations to @AEW star @Mr_Freakbeast #NickComoroto and our very own Ref Becky. Thank you for sharing this very special moment with all of us. #shesaidyes @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/D9GTUbOFqw — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) July 25, 2021

