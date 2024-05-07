The video has emerged.

Yesterday, a story circulated involving Ric Flair, where the Nature Boy revealed on social media that he had been kicked out of a restaurant after getting into an argument with the kitchen manager. A co-owner of the restaurant responded on social media, stating that there was video evidence of Flair being disruptive, which led to his dismissal.

Now that footage is online, and shows the former 16-time world champion being combative with the staff, and clearly intoxicated.

Footage has emerged of the incident where Ric Flair was kicked out of a restaurant. : bussines11.11 (tiktok) pic.twitter.com/wZy54YuLfH — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 7, 2024

Flair currently has a collaboration with AEW, where his ‘WOOOOOO Energy Drink’ is a sponsor. You can read the original story here.